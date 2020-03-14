Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Galaxy Entertainment Group stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination situated; and StarWorld Macau, a 5-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula, as well as City Club casinos.

