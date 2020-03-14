Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON GMR opened at GBX 5.65 ($0.07) on Wednesday. Gaming Realms has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.10 ($0.15). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In other news, insider Michael Buckley purchased 250,000 shares of Gaming Realms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,308.87).

Gaming Realms Company Profile

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

