Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Short Interest Update

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 868,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,328,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Garmin by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,077,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Garmin by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 16,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.
Shares of GRMN stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.95. Garmin has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.33.
Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 51.24%.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
