Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Short Interest Update

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 868,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,328,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Garmin by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 84,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,077,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Garmin by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 16,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.95. Garmin has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.33.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.