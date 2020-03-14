General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 84,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CLS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.19.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

