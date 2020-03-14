General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. General Motors traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 301327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

GM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get General Motors alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in General Motors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,150,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,700,000 after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in General Motors by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in General Motors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 304,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

About General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.