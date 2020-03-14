Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -4.50

News stories about Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) have trended extremely negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gluskin Sheff + Associates earned a news sentiment score of -4.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $444.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.58. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a fifty-two week low of C$9.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.33.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

