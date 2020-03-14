Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €47.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.83 ($59.11).

Shares of FP stock opened at €26.03 ($30.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €41.93 and a 200-day moving average of €46.16. Total has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a one year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

