Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of GSBC opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $605.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.67.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 27.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

