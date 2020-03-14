Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 225,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 183,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $12.59 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.82%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.