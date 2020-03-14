Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $57.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.62. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

