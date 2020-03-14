Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 244,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $11.06 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

