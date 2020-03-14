Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.40% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 335,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 174,935 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $102.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.29.

