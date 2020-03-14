Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $3.83 Million Investment in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 210,703 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Old National Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $17,700,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,589,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,524,000 after purchasing an additional 757,477 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $4,526,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1,305.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 167,373 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,385,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after purchasing an additional 163,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

