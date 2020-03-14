Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 91,344 Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Columbia Banking System as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $28.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

