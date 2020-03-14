Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.58. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $54.63.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

