Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CY opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.85 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.74.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

