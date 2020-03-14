Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $3.57 Million Position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Power Integrations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $1,002,000. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 199,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 94,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,027,000 after acquiring an additional 50,720 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 146.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 33,388 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

In related news, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $283,736.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,907 shares of company stock valued at $16,311,617. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. Power Integrations Inc has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $111.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.41.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $114.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.24 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.70%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

