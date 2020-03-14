Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $89.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Group 1 Automotive traded as low as $50.22 and last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 1139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.07.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPI. Benchmark initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total transaction of $533,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,534,308.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 84,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $903.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.58.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.98%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

