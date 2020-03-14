Head to Head Analysis: DHT (NYSE:DHT) and Grindrod Shipping (NYSE:GRIN)

DHT (NYSE:DHT) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DHT and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT 13.77% 8.88% 4.25% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DHT and Grindrod Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHT 0 1 2 0 2.67 Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00

DHT currently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.85%. Grindrod Shipping has a consensus target price of $11.55, indicating a potential upside of 271.38%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than DHT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of DHT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Grindrod Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

DHT has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DHT and Grindrod Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT $535.07 million 1.81 $73.68 million $0.57 11.58 Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million 0.18 N/A N/A N/A

DHT has higher revenue and earnings than Grindrod Shipping.

Summary

DHT beats Grindrod Shipping on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 8 owned tankers and 2 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

