Head to Head Analysis: SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCYT) & BCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BCBP)

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCYT) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.2% of SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of BCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH and BCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A BCB Bancorp 16.05% 10.58% 0.75%

Risk and Volatility

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH and BCB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BCB Bancorp $128.95 million 1.29 $21.03 million $1.20 8.42

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH.

Dividends

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. BCB Bancorp pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH and BCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking, financial, and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Warren County, Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit, as well as provides trust services. In addition, the company provides wealth and financial management services that include mutual funds, stocks, and bonds; rollovers; personal and small business retirement plans; fixed, variable, and indexed annuities; life insurance; trust and estate services; and other plans, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through three full-service bank locations and five ATM locations in Warren County. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and residential property construction loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans; and residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of January 31, 2019, it operated 28 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 3 branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

