Head-To-Head Comparison: Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) vs. Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

This table compares Chaparral Energy and Continental Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chaparral Energy $236.35 million 0.11 $33.44 million $0.45 1.29 Continental Resources $4.63 billion 0.79 $775.64 million $2.25 4.36

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Chaparral Energy. Chaparral Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Chaparral Energy and Continental Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chaparral Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Continental Resources 2 9 13 0 2.46

Chaparral Energy currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 934.48%. Continental Resources has a consensus target price of $36.86, suggesting a potential upside of 275.33%. Given Chaparral Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chaparral Energy is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Chaparral Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 77.0% of Continental Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chaparral Energy and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chaparral Energy -198.42% 1.70% 0.97% Continental Resources 16.75% 12.20% 5.33%

Risk & Volatility

Chaparral Energy has a beta of 4.4, suggesting that its share price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Continental Resources beats Chaparral Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2018, its proved reserves were 1,522 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 675 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.