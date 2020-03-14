Head-To-Head Survey: Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) vs. Janus Henderson Group (NASDAQ:JHG)

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and Janus Henderson Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group $136.62 million 2.46 $54.96 million N/A N/A Janus Henderson Group $2.19 billion 1.38 $427.60 million $2.47 6.57

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Risk & Volatility

Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diamond Hill Investment Group and Janus Henderson Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group 40.23% 20.45% 14.83% Janus Henderson Group 19.36% 9.74% 6.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and Janus Henderson Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Janus Henderson Group 4 4 3 0 1.91

Janus Henderson Group has a consensus price target of $25.36, indicating a potential upside of 56.35%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than Diamond Hill Investment Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.4% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats Diamond Hill Investment Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. It offers investment advisory services to third-party financial intermediaries comprising independent registered investment advisors, brokers, financial planners, and wealth advisers; and fund administration services primarily to mutual funds, institutional accounts, and private investment funds. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

