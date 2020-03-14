Head to Head Survey: Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) & Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.4%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit pays out 75.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invesco Mortgage Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital 41.25% 13.39% 1.33% Investors Real Estate Trust Reit 44.58% 15.70% 6.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.9% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $882.59 million 2.15 $364.10 million N/A N/A Investors Real Estate Trust Reit $185.76 million 4.66 $79.21 million $3.72 19.21

Invesco Mortgage Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Invesco Mortgage Capital and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Investors Real Estate Trust Reit 0 2 4 0 2.67

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a consensus target price of $78.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.98%. Given Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Investors Real Estate Trust Reit is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

