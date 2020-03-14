Healthequity (HQY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect Healthequity to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthequity stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15. Healthequity has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on HQY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,616 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

