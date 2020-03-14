Hill International (HIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HIL opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. Hill International has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $91.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Hill International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hill International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

In other news, Director Paul J. Evans sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $31,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.