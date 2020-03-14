Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Horizon Bancorp worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $72,605.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,278.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

HBNC opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $539.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $53.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.