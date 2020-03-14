Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HBNC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $539.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.60.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $72,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,102 shares in the company, valued at $287,278.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 53,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

