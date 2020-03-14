HUYA (HUYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.19. HUYA has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

