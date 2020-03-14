IAA (NYSE:IAA) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

IAA (NYSE:IAA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $46.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IAA traded as low as $32.72 and last traded at $33.02, with a volume of 667580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Get IAA alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56.

About IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.