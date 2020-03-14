Ideanomics (IDEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ideanomics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

