InnerWorkings (INWK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INWK opened at $2.30 on Friday. InnerWorkings has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $133.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Several research analysts have commented on INWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. InnerWorkings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

