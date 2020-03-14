Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Holdings Decreased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 99,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 42,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PJUL opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

