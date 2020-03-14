Insider Buying: Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund PLC (LON:BGUK) Insider Buys 16,730 Shares of Stock

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund PLC (LON:BGUK) insider Scott Cochrane bought 16,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £24,927.70 ($32,790.98).

Shares of LON BGUK opened at GBX 158.50 ($2.08) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.57 million and a PE ratio of 792.50. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 206.34 ($2.71). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 184.89. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

