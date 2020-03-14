Insider Buying: Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Acquires 47,128 Shares of Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Michael Ashley purchased 47,128 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £49,955.68 ($65,713.86).

Michael Ashley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barclays alerts:

On Thursday, March 5th, Michael Ashley acquired 36,685 shares of Barclays stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £49,891.60 ($65,629.57).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 102.38 ($1.35) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 163.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion and a PE ratio of 7.26. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 117.92 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BARC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.76) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 252 ($3.31) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 208.33 ($2.74).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.