Insider Buying: IQGeo Group PLC (LON:IQG) Insider Purchases £15,000 in Stock

IQGeo Group PLC (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde acquired 25,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,731.65).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Max Royde acquired 50,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £28,500 ($37,490.13).

Shares of LON IQG opened at GBX 62 ($0.82) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.36. The company has a market cap of $30.75 million and a PE ratio of 2.30. IQGeo Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 67 ($0.88).

