Insider Buying: M&G Plc (LON:MNG) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

M&G Plc (LON:MNG) insider Clare Thompson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £34,400 ($45,251.25).

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 146.20 ($1.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.31. M&G Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 195.10 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 226.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.77 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNG shares. HSBC started coverage on M&G in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 295 ($3.88) target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M&G from GBX 297 ($3.91) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.88) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 264.20 ($3.48).

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

