Insider Buying: Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG) Insider Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG) insider John Paul Welborn purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £52,500 ($69,060.77).

LON:RSG opened at GBX 35.27 ($0.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.84. Resolute Mining Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 46.75 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 119.50 ($1.57).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Resolute Mining from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 84 ($1.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

