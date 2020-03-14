Insider Buying: Vianet Group PLC (LON:VNET) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vianet Group PLC (LON:VNET) insider James Dickson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £6,300 ($8,287.29).

James Dickson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vianet Group alerts:

On Friday, February 28th, James Dickson acquired 2,500 shares of Vianet Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £3,375 ($4,439.62).

Shares of VNET stock opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.66) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.29. The company has a market cap of $36.63 million and a P/E ratio of 10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Vianet Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 111 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.23).

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc engages in the design, development, sale, and rental of fluid monitoring and machine monitoring equipment for the leisure and vending sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The company also provides data insights and related services; and management information and business insights through combining data from smart Internet of Things solutions and external information sources.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.