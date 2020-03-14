Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) to a sector performer rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,031 ($66.18).

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 3,351 ($44.08) on Wednesday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,770 ($49.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,558.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,840.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

In other news, insider Ian Dyson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,545 ($59.79) per share, with a total value of £68,175 ($89,680.35).

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.