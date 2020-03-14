Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXH. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 160,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 165,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $16.86 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92.

