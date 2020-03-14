Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $25.14 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $38.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

