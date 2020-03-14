iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.39

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 17406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

