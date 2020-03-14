J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JDW. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. J D Wetherspoon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

Shares of JDW stock opened at GBX 921 ($12.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,443.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,533.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $964.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of GBX 1,179 ($15.51) and a one year high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

