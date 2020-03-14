J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

JSAIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

J Sainsbury stock opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.96.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

