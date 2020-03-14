Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bicycle Therapeutics Limited’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.83) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BCYC. BidaskClub raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $15.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 221.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,139 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

