Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

JRSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of JRSH opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $8.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

