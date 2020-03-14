Joe Bayer Buys 12,000 Shares of Innovaderma PLC (LON:IDP) Stock

Innovaderma PLC (LON:IDP) insider Joe Bayer bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £5,640 ($7,419.10).

Joe Bayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Joe Bayer acquired 16,400 shares of Innovaderma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £9,512 ($12,512.50).

LON IDP opened at GBX 43 ($0.57) on Friday. Innovaderma PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 116.88 ($1.54). The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and a P/E ratio of 5.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Innovaderma (LON:IDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Innovaderma in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Innovaderma

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

