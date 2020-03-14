John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as GBX 314.44 ($4.14) and last traded at GBX 314.44 ($4.14), with a volume of 83555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333.80 ($4.39).

Specifically, insider Luciana Germinario bought 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £9,953.40 ($13,093.13). Also, insider Nicholas Toby Hiscock sold 5,516 shares of John Laing Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.78), for a total value of £20,023.08 ($26,339.23).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded John Laing Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on shares of John Laing Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on John Laing Group from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered John Laing Group to an “add” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. John Laing Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 414.80 ($5.46).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 350.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 365.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.66 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from John Laing Group’s previous dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. John Laing Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

About John Laing Group (LON:JLG)

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

