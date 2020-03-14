Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Journey Energy from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE JOY opened at C$0.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.76. Journey Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.23, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its principal cash generating units comprise Matziwin, Skiff, and Gilby Duvernay properties. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012.

