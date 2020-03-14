JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Getting Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. JPMorgan Chase & Co. earned a media sentiment score of -4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $103.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $294.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $86.32 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

